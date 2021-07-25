1,687 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

25 July 2021 20:47 IST

TPR at 9.3%; 1,669 infections through local contact

A total of 1,687 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday in Ernakulam. A communication from the district administration said that as many as 1,669 cases were through local contact, while the source of infection was not known in 16 cases. One person had arrived from outside the State, and a health worker is among the newly infected.

Mazhuvannoor had the largest number of cases (63), while Avoili and Payipra had 45 cases each. Thripunithura recorded 41 cases and Elamkunnappuzha, Pallippuram, and Vadakkekara 37 cases each. Chengamanad had 36 cases, Kizhakkambalam 35, and Thrikkakara 33 cases. Chalikkavattom, Thoppumpady, Piravom, Pothanikkad, Karuvelippadi, Manjalloor, Mukkannoor, Asamannor, Elamkulam, Pachalam, and Panampilly Nagar had less than five fresh cases each, the communication added.

As many as 1,306 people were discharged from various treatment centres, while 3,311 persons were brought under observation at home. The number of those who were taken out of the observation list on Sunday stood at 2,117. There are now a total of 43,685 people under observation at home.

A total of 120 people were admitted to first-line treatment centres on Sunday. The number of those under treatment in the district stands at 16,733.