168 arrests in special Onam drive

Special Correspondent KOCHI:
August 27, 2022 02:49 IST

The excise department has recorded 168 arrests as part of the special drive being underway in view of the Onam festival season. File Photo

The arrests were on account of 73 Abkari cases, 60 NDPS cases, and 416 COPTA Act cases in the drive that got underway on August 5. About 360 litre spirit, 96 litre arrack, 221 litre Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 44 litre beer, 15kg ganja, 2 ganja plants, 16g MDMA, 57g heroin, and 74kg tobacco products were seized in this connection.

A round-the-clock control room has been set up at the Kacheripady-based excise division office. Special striking force has also been formed by splitting the district into two units. Besides, control rooms are functioning at taluk level.

