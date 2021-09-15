1,645 test positive in Ernakulam; caseload 28,199

KOCHI

15 September 2021 22:18 IST

As many as 1,645 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

A total of 1,613 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 25 cases has not been ascertained. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (70), Maradu (70), Puthenvelikkara (68), Kumbalanghi (53), Thripunitura (49), and Koovapadi (43).

The regions that reported fewer than five cases were Elamkulam, Kaloorkad, Keerampara, Kuttampuzha, Nedumbassery, Panampilly Nagar, Pothanikad, Amballoor, Edakochi, Kadamakudi, Chalikkavattam, Chellanam, Palarivattom, Pindimana, Elanji, Karuvelippadi, Chakkaraparambu, Varapuzha, Varapetti, Ayappankavu, Aarakuzha, Edakkattuvayal, Kuzhippilli, Chittattukara, Thoppumpady, Palakuzha, Paingottur, and Mulavukad, according to an official release.

As many as 28,199 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.