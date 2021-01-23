16 officers complete aeronautical course

KOCHI

23 January 2021 01:51 IST

A total of 16 officers comprising eight from Indian Navy, two from Coast Guard and six officers from the Bangladesh Navy, Vietnam Navy and Mauritius Police Force passed out from the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology on completion of Air Engineering and Air Electrical Officers Specialisation course (Aeronautical Engineers) on Friday.

Their passing-out parade was reviewed by Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Ship Repair Yard (Kochi).

The officers underwent 52 weeks of intensive training in advanced aeronautical subjects, and practical training on various types of aircraft operated by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

Advertising

Advertising