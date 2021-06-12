1,539 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

12 June 2021 21:35 IST

Test positivity rate at 12.83%

A total of 1,539 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Saturday, and a test positivity rate (TPR) of 12.83% was recorded.

As many as 11,992 samples were collected for testing.

Of those who tested positive, seven were health workers. Payipra registered 70 new cases of the infection, Kumbalangi 58, Chellanam 56, Thrikkakara 54, Elamkunnapuzha 49, Sreemoolanagaram 48, Pallipuram 46, Fort Kochi 45, and Alangad 40. The source of infection could not be traced in 45 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

While 2,718 people were considered to have recovered, the active caseload of the district stands at 16,734. A total of 127 people were admitted to treatment centres on Saturday, and 375 were discharged.

Of those recovering, 11,497 remain at home, 1,219 persons are at private hospitals, 511 are at government hospitals, and 1,950 are at FLTCs, SLTCs, and domiciliary care centres. The number of people admitted in ICUs has fallen to 370. As many as 43,810 people remain in quarantine.

According to the Health Department’s COVID dashboard, 1,008 people have succumbed to the infection in the district so far. On April 30, the figure stood at 499.