1,481 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

24 October 2021 20:15 IST

A total of 1,481 fresh cases of COVID-19 cases were reported in Ernakulam district on Sunday. The district reported a test positivity rate of 11.74%, said a communication from the Health Department here.

Among the new cases are two people who arrived from outside the State and 1,462 who got infected through local contact. There are nine cases in which the source of infection is not known. Eight health workers are among the infected.

Thrikkakara reported the highest number of cases at 57. Thripunithura had 54 new cases, Kothamangalam had 30, North Paravur 29, Angamaly 24, Piravom 21, Palluruthy 19, Edappally 16, Kalamassery 15, Nedumbassery 14, Eloor 11, Kadavanthra and Kaloor nine each, Maradu nine, Fort Kochi eight, and Vyttila and Thoppumpady six each.

Aluva, Edavanakkad, Okkal, Pachalam, Panampilly Nagar, Ponekkara, Mulavukad, Edakochi, Kumbalanghi, Thammanam, Mattancherry and Vennala reported less than five cases.

A total of 676 people were declared cured of the infection on Sunday and 2,817 were brought under observation in the district. A total of 39,922 people are under observation in their homes.