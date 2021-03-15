132 new positive cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

15 March 2021 01:00 IST

As many as 132 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Sunday.

The source of infection could not be determined in eight cases. No new cases were reported among health workers.

Ten people tested positive from Pampakuda, seven each from Kottuvally and Thripunithura, and six each from Edathala and Chittatukara.

With 425 recoveries on Sunday, the active caseload of the district is 3,989. Of those recovering, 3,418 people are at home, 28 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 39 are at PVS Hospital, seven are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, and three are at the District Hospital, Aluva. At private hospitals, 184 patients are recuperating.

A total of 5,582 samples were collected for testing.