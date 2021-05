Decanting medical oxygen into tankers from bogies that arrived at Vallarpadom terminal on Sunday for transportation to various places. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KOCHI

17 May 2021 22:42 IST

Around 100 technical experts and personnel of multiple agencies on Monday helped decant and transport 116 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) which arrived in the Oxygen Express train at Vallarpadam terminal.

The task was completed safely and with all precautions in eight lorries that operated 11 trips in 27 hours, says a release.

