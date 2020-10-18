1,022 positive cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

18 October 2020 02:08 IST

Source of infection in 480 cases untraced

Of the 1,022 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday, the source of infection in 480 cases remains untraced.

A total of 525 people have contracted the infection through local contact, and one health worker has tested positive. Cases were reported from areas including Thripunithura, Kadungalloor, Chellanam, Vengola, Payipra, and Mattancherry. As many as 22 police officers have also been infected.

While 941 people have tested negative, 29,839 remain in quarantine. A total of 12,426 people are currently being treated for the disease in the district. A majority of COVID-19 positive patients in the district, about 8,980 people, are recovering at home. As many as 767 patients are admitted at private hospitals, 190 patients are being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, and 50 are at PVS Hospital. At first-line treatment centres, 1,026 people are being monitored, and 159 people are at second-line treatment centres.

Advertising

Advertising

For testing, 4,301 samples were collected on Saturday. A total of 270 people were discharged from hospitals and first-line treatment centres on the day.