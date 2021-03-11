1,000 recover in Ernakulam; 244 new cases

KOCHI

Recoveries surpassed the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam on Wednesday, with 244 people testing positive and 1,000 testing negative. The source of infection could not be traced in seven cases. Two health workers and two police officers were infected. Sixteen people tested positive from Thrikkakara, 10 from Palarivattom, nine from Thripunithura, and seven from Koovappady. For testing, 6,372 samples were sent on Wednesday.

A total of 16,994 people remain in quarantine. The district’s active caseload stands at 5,621. Of the people recovering from the infection, 4,846 are at home, 34 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 39 patients are at PVS Hospital, 13 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, and 224 patients are recuperating at private hospitals. As many as 58 people are being monitored at FLTCs, while 86 people are at SLTCs.

