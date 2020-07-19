10 firms evince interest in WTE plant at Brahmapuram

The legacy waste at Brahmapuram has been a problem on the the Kochi Corporation’s hands for the past many years.

19 July 2020 01:05 IST

Tender documents have to be submitted before August 4

Ten companies have participated in the pre-bid meeting for the centralised waste-to-energy plant (WTE) of 300 tonnes per day capacity to be implemented under the public-private-partnership in Brahmapuram.

The meeting was organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) through video conferencing on Thursday in view of the COVID-19 restrictions. The companies that attended the pre-bid meeting included AICA Energy Pvt Ltd; Tholani Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd; Blue Planet Environmental Solutions India Pvt Ltd; BELL Infrastructure Ltd; Zonta Infra tech Pvt Ltd; Organic Recycling Systems Pvt Ltd; Excel Cemfuel Ltd; PBK Associates; New Age Environment Solutions Pvt Ltd; and Zigma Global Environ Solutions Pvt Ltd, according to people close to the development.

The queries of the stakeholders were answered during the online meeting. They were told to send the questions through mail before the pre-bid meeting.

As per the present schedule, the tender documents including the technical and financial bids have to be submitted before August 4.

But the deadline may be extended in view of the various logistical and other hurdles being faced by the prospective bidders amidst the pandemic crisis, said officials.

LOI in 8 weeks

The KSIDC plans to issue the letter of intent (LOI) within eight weeks from opening of the financial proposal. The LOI can be issued by the end of this year, they said.

The government agency had already executed the agreement for the waste-to-energy plant coming up at Kozhikode. The LOIs have been issued for similar projects to be set up at Kannur, Palakkad, and Kollam.

The Hindu had reported on Friday that the firm to be chosen for the execution of the centralised waste-to-energy plant at 20 acres in Brahmapuram will enjoy the rights to mortgage the leasehold rights on the 20-acres at Brahmapuram for raising funds for the project.

The Secretary, Kochi Corporation, has been asked to hand over the 20 acres to the KSIDC on a lease basis.

The government agency will sub-lease the land to the firm for 27 years, with permission to mortgage the leasehold rights on the land for raising funds for the project only.

The plant will be set up based on the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer mode for the Ernakulam cluster of local bodies.

The cluster includes Kochi Corporation and the municipaliteis of Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Kalamassery, Eloor, Maradu, Aluva, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, North Paravur, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Piravom, and Koothattukulam.