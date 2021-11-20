Youth held for attacking actor

Hyderabad

20 November 2021 01:47 IST

A youngster who attacked and robbed actor Shalu Chourasiya at KBR Park, Banjara Hills, on the night of November 14, was reportedly apprehended by Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West Zone) team here on Friday.

The suspect kept the policemen on their heels since the offence took place as he left no clues. However, after analysing the video footage of hundreds of CCTVs, and clues shared by the actor, the team apprehended the suspect from Krishna Nagar and are questioning him.

They are also verifying if he was involved in similar offences in the past.

