You can’t become big by abusing KCR, says KTR

Hyderabad

08 July 2021 23:29 IST

‘Some people want to get into headlines abusing CM’

Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao advised his political adversaries to love Telangana if they want to win people’s confidence like Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao does, and that they will reach nowhere just by abusing the Chief Minister.

Targeting TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, he dismissed the comments made against Mr. Rao in the recent times and said some people want to get into headlines abusing the Chief Minister who achieved the separate State. Making light of Mr. Revanth Reddy’s comments on Sonia Gandhi, he recalled that the same leader had abused her in the past.

“He is calling Ms. Sonia Gandhi as Telangana talli but the same Ms. Gandhi was abused by him. I won’t be surprised if he calls TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as Telangana tandri (Father of Telangana),” he remarked sarcastically. “The man who was caught with currency bundles is talking about honesty,” he said.

The Minister also defended the Congress MLAs joining the TRS party and asked how did BSP MLAs in Rajasthan join the Congress party. It is the same case here, he said and asked them to introspect before commenting on others. “People who get into good positions should behave accordingly,” he said. Commenting on the BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra (walkathon), he said it would be better for his health. I would advise him to walk through all the villages of Telangana and see for himself the development done by the TRS government. He said BJP’s real strength was seen in Nagarjunasagar by-poll and it proved that the GHMC results were a fluke and no sign of party’s strength.

The Minister also ridiculed the announcement by Y.S. Sharmila that she will undertake a padayatra in the State, saying it’s good for her health.