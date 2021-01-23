HyderabadHYDERABAD 23 January 2021 23:53 IST
Comments
Yashoda Hospitals division bags award
Updated: 23 January 2021 23:53 IST
Yashoda Hospitals’ Division of Interventional Pulmonology, led by Hari Kishan Gonuguntla, has won ‘Best Image Contest 2021’ held by World Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (B&IP).
Hospital group director Pavan Gorukanti said Dr. Hari Kishan has been appointed national representative to the European Association for B&IP.
More In Hyderabad
Read more...