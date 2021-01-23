Yashoda Hospitals division bags award

HYDERABAD

23 January 2021 23:53 IST

Yashoda Hospitals’ Division of Interventional Pulmonology, led by Hari Kishan Gonuguntla, has won ‘Best Image Contest 2021’ held by World Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (B&IP).

Hospital group director Pavan Gorukanti said Dr. Hari Kishan has been appointed national representative to the European Association for B&IP.

Advertising

Advertising