ADVERTISEMENT

World Heritage Day Week: Heritage lovers walk from Charminar to Chowmahalla 

April 15, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Heritage walk, commencing the World Heritage Day 2024 week celebrations, was flagged off by Rohini, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist of ASI Hyderabad Circle, along with Vedakumar, Chairman of the Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT), Nitin R Sinha, Secretary of ICOMOS India, and GSV Suryanarayana Murthy, South Zone Representative of ICOMOS India on April 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Exploring and discussing the heritage of Hyderabad, a group of teachers, specialists and learners led by International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) participated in a walk from Charminar to Chowmahalla on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heritage walk was the first of the events scheduled during the week to commemorate World Heritage Day Week (April 14-18).

The walk was flagged off by deputy superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Rohini, along with ICOMOS secretary Nitin R Sinha and Deccan Heritage Academy Trust chairman Vedakumar Manikonda.

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants included enthusiastic school students, youths, amateur archaeologists, conservationists, and staff of various collaborators such as Telangana Sculptors and Artists Association, Woxsen School of Architecture and Planning, and JBR Architecture College.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The group was guided by ICOMOS members Vasanta Sobha, Madhu Vottery, GSV Suryanarayana Murthy, and others. About 60 participants concluded the walk with a group picture at the Chowmahalla palace.

The ICOMOS along with architecture and heritage conservation agencies is conducting a series of events at various sites and monuments, workshops, exhibitions and talks, as part of the celebration till April 18, the International Day For Monuments and Sites.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US