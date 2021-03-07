Women as partners in economic development

HYDERABAD

07 March 2021 22:18 IST

Dalit Stree Shakti organised a meeting on the theme ‘Dalit women’s share in economic resources’ to ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday (March 8).

Speaking on the occasion, the organisation’s national convenor Jhani Geddam said Women’s Day was initially observed to mark the role of working class women in Russian revolution of February 1917.

She said Dalit women were denied their due in economic resources though they struggled in all fields. She advised them to take a micro view in starting business and pursue it aggressively to achieve success.

Advertising

Advertising

Discussing aspirations

Activists of the organisation from Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Medchal participated in the programme. Some of them spoke about their entrepreneurial aspirations in chosen fields.