Woman stabbed to death over husband’s debt

Hyderabad

12 April 2021 23:30 IST

A mother of two was stabbed to death by financiers at Saiabad here on Monday night. The victim, Manjula’s husband took a loan of ₹ 30 lakh from private financiers and was not repaying the amount.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (East Zone) M. Ramesh, around 8.30 p.m. four persons went to the victim’s house and demanded the money. As the children were at home, she asked them to wait on the ground floor and went to meet them after a few minutes. Following a heated argument, the suspected financiers stabbed her to death with a knife and fled away from the spot.

Mr. Ramesh, who rushed to the spot, told The Hindu that they are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area and teams were formed to identify and nab the suspects. The 42-year-old woman worked at a famous construction firm in the city. The financiers were also searching for her husband. A case was registered and when reports last came in, Manjula’s body was being shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

