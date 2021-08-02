Woman killed, one injured after RTC bus hits scooter

Hyderabad

02 August 2021 18:41 IST

A woman riding pillion on a scooter was killed after a speeding TSRTC bus hit their vehicle from behind at LB Nagar here on Monday morning.

The victim Shashi Kiran (32), a native of Munganoor village in Hayathnagar, works as notary at Ranga Reddy court. She, along with one Korapati Laxmi Narayana (30), a resident of Punjagutta, were going to the court from Hayathnagar. When they reached Chintalakunta check-post, a Khammam depot TSRTC bus hit their scooter from behind. As a result, Ms. Kiran was thrown off the vehicle, suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, while Mr. Laxmi Narayana escaped with minor injuries. Based on the complaint lodged by the injured person, a case was registered and the bus driver Venkateshwarlu was taken into custody, LB Nagar police said.

