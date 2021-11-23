Woman found hanging

HYDERABAD

23 November 2021 20:02 IST

The body of a woman was found hanging near the National Investigation Agency office in Madhapur.

Madhapur police were informed of the incident by Railway Police. The former rushed to the spot and using her mobile phone identified the victim as Gumudavelli Srilatha (36).

On Monday around 12.30 noon she left home after breakfast, switched off her phone and did not return. Her father Chander Rao lodged a complaint in Kukatpally PS and there was an FIR registered on Monday.

“There is no suspicion over anyone in this case and it is a case of suicide by hanging due to psychological problems only,” police said.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]