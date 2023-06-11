With free tests and treatment, allergy clinic provides relief to thousands

June 11, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

Allergy testing and diagnosis in the private sector is an expensive proposition. But the allergy clinic at the Government General and Chest Hospital, Erragadda, has made life easy for thousands in the city. Since the clinic’s establishment in October 2021, it has helped diagnose nearly 7,000 people and treat a variety of allergies.

The clinic is open to the public twice a week — on Wednesday and Saturday — from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On average, 80 to 90 patients visit the clinic every week. There are three doctors along with supporting staff.

Running nose, itchy eyes, rashes, headache, and shortness of breath are the most common complaints. When patients initially enter the clinic, the cases are evaluated to see whether they are entirely allergic or involve asthma in any way. The doctors first obtain a thorough medical history before doing a standard blood test. After that, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) test is conducted, followed by a pulmonary function test (PFT).

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctors then proceed to perform a skin prick test which checks for immediate allergic reactions, especially food allergies and allergens in the environment. About 90% of the patients were informed about the type of allergies they suffer from, said hospital superintendent Mahaboob Khan.

A private hospital would charge the patient roughly ₹40,000 from the time of their admission until all of the tests are completed, and if the patient needs any type of treatment, they must pay lakhs for it. For a few patients with certain allergies, they have to be given a dose of six to eight vials within a gap of 15 days, each costing ₹10,000 at a private setup. The clinic, therefore, comes to the rescue of the poor especially from far-flung districts of the State, Dr Khan added.

Immunotherapy soon

If a patient is allergic to a particular thing, small doses of it can be injected into the body within a period of six months so that the patient is exposed to the allergen and the body reacts to it differently. This will help treat patients with rare allergies. According to Dr. Khan, the hospital has made its case to the government regarding this, and the government has assured that immunotherapy will be available at the clinic within the next few months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.