What’s wrong in CBI probe into Kaleshwaram project, JP asks Minister

Hyderabad

28 January 2021 18:44 IST

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has questioned the objection of Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy to the Congress party’s demand for a CBI enquiry into Kaleshwaram project.

“What problem has the Minister if there is an inquiry into the corruption. Why is he afraid?,” the Congress MLA asked at a press conference here, further making personal allegations against the Minister.

Mr. Reddy took objection to the unsavoury remarks against the TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy by the Minister and asked where was the comparison between the Minister and the TPCC president. “Our leader was an officer in the Indian Air Force and what is the stature of Jagadish Reddy to even comment on Mr. Uttam Reddy?” he asked.

He also ridiculed the comments of Jagadish Reddy against the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. “People without any character have the gall to comment on Pandit Nehru,” he said and warned the Minister that he would face the ire of the people. “Who is Jagadish Reddy if Congress had not given Telangana,” he asked questioning the political existence of the Minister.