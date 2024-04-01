Website on the anvil to enlist support of NRIs to develop Telangana temples

April 01, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Minister for Endowments Konda Surekha on Monday said a website is being designed by the department to enable devotees living abroad to make donations for the development of temples of their choice in the State.

Speaking to media persons after offering prayers at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, the Minister said the portal will serve as a platform to raise funds for the development of temples and improvement of amenities.

Efforts will be made to get financial aid from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for renovation of ancient temples, including shrines of the Kakatiya era in Telangana, she added.

She said an inquiry will be initiated into the allegations of corruption in the department during the previous BRS regime. A detailed survey will be conducted to earmark boundaries of temple land and safeguard temple properties, she added.

A host of Congress leaders, including Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, were among those present.

