Water released from Taliperu reservoir

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

19 July 2021 22:11 IST

Water was released from the Taliperu reservoir into the left and right canals of the medium irrigation project at Pedamidisileru on Monday to irrigate a little over 24,000 acres of ayacut in Charla and Dummugudem mandals in the current kharif season.

Special pujas marked the release of water for irrigation by Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah at the head regulator of the reservoir on Monday afternoon.

The timely release of water into the irrigation canals is expected to boost the crop prospects of farmers of Taliperu ayacut areas spanning the two Agency mandals, bordering Chhattisgarh.

The Taliperu reservoir is brimming with water following the recent spell of heavy rains in the upper reaches of the river.