Warangal police seize 200 kg ganja, 4 arrested

HYDERABAD

21 November 2020 23:32 IST

Warangal police on Saturday seized 200 kilograms of ganja worth ₹20 lakh and arrested four members of a gang.

A lorry, in which they were transporting the ganja, and a car the gang used as pilot vehicle were also seized. Among the arrested was the gang’s key operative P. Ganapati. The 46-year-old accused was arrested earlier several times by the police of Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, said Warangal Police Commissioner P. Pramod Kumar.

The vehicles were intercepted in the early hours of Saturday during routine checks at Bheemaram outer ring road.

Advertising

Advertising

“Ganja concealed in packets was found in the lorry and car,” the Commissioner said. Ganapati and three of his associates procured the ganja from Dharakonda of AP and were transporting it to Maharashtra via Rajahmandry, Bhadrachalam, Eturunagaram and Warangal when they were caught.