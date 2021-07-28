Warangal makes it to ‘India Cycles 4 Change Challenge’

HYDERABAD

28 July 2021 23:32 IST

Hyderabad missed the bus while Warangal made it in the Cycles 4 Change Challenge Competition. Warangal was among the 11 cities in the Stage 1 Awardees chosen on Wednesday for the ₹ 1 crore aid to improve cycling infrastructure in the city.

Hyderabad was listed as ‘other cycling pioneers’ and was recognised for setting up a Healthy Streets Committee.

The Union Government has launched the India Cycles 4 Change Challenge to encourage cities to shift to cycling as a mode of transport envisaged under the National Urban Transport Policy (2006).

Advertising

Advertising

While the cycling infrastructure in Hyderabad has not improved dramatically over the past few years, there has been a big change in perception about cycling. The number of cyclists pedalling in the financial district and HiTec City has increased.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs noted: “Hyderabad fostered a strong collaboration between the municipal corporation, the traffic police, and transport authorities at every step, from identifying pilot sites and mapping issues to developing design solutions. They tested a pop-up cycle lane using paints, bollards, and signages.”

Warangal was noted for the special measures it took to make cycling popular in the city.