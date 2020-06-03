Waive taxes for one year, KCR urged

Hyderabad

People severely hit by lockdown: Jagga

Sangareddy MLA. T. Jagga Reddy urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to waive off house tax in the State for one year and electricity bills for at least six months as people were severely affected due to lockdown and had no money.

At a press conference here, he said the middle and lower-income groups had lost employment in the last two months due to the closure of industries and other businesses and were not in a position to pay the bills.

He said the government should come out with a scheme to assist people to pay their EMIs for six months from the time of lockdown. He wrote a letter to the CM in this regard.

Former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao questioned the enthusiasm of the police in arresting Congress leaders visiting the pending projects and said it was unfortunate that even former Home Minister K. Jana Reddy was ill-treated and made to sit in a police station. Holding the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for the ‘over enthusiasm’ of the police, he asked him to realise how Telangana had turned into a police State. “Had we behaved similarly during the Congress rule you wouldn’t have become Chief Minister,” he said.

At a press conference here, he said police were only trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition while turning a blind eye to the activities of ruling party leaders. He asked whether the police realised the violation of physical distancing at the inauguration of Kondapochamma reservoir. “How can you object if we are going to visit the projects constructed by the Congress governments,” he asked.