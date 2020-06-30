Virtual GST Day fete today

HYDERABAD

30 June 2020 21:45 IST

Chief Commissioner of GST, Hyderabad Zone, Mallika Arya, would felicitate 10 deserving officers of the zone with a certificate of appreciation on Wednesday to acknowledge and recognise the commendable work done by them during the past year.

According to an official press release, they would be felicitated as part of the GST Day celebrations on July 1. GST was launched on July 1, 2017, and the GST day is celebrated to commemorate commencement of “One Nation-One Market-One Tax”. Top GST payers of the zone and senior officers from sister formations under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes, representatives of staff associations and officers/staff of GST Hyderabad Zone would participate. The nominated representatives of the trade associations are being also invited to participate in the event.The celebrations would be held through video conference to ensure physical distancing The taxpayers in Hyderabad Zone were being greeted through emails/SMS on the occasion, Ms. Arya said.

