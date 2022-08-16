Vikramarka stages sit-in protest on main road at Bhadrachalam

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and a host of other senior Congress leaders staged a sit-in protest on the main road near Bhadrachalam on Tuesday after being allegedly prevented from visiting the flood-affected Sunnambatti and other riverside villages in Dummugudem mandal by the police.

Mr Vikramarka along with Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah, Mulugu MLA Seethakka, Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu and others was on his way to visit Sunnambatti, a riverside village situated near the Dummugudem Anicut, where the Sitamma Sagar multipurpose project’s barrage is under construction, sources said.

The police reportedly cited security reasons for denial of permission for the State Congress delegation to visit the interior villages in the “Maoist-affected areas” of the border mandal.

Mr Vikramarka argued with the police officials concerned for not allowing them to visit the flood-affected people in Dummugudem mandal, worst affected by the second spell of floods, to listen to their woes.

What is the rationale behind disallowing the elected representatives of the main Opposition party to the flood-hit areas to personally assess the situation and instill confidence among people? asked Mr Vikramarka. “What is happening in Dummugudem and is the government trying to hide something,” he questioned.

When the police who were present in large numbers restrained them from going towards Dummugudem, the State Congress leaders proceeded to Sundaraiah Colony in Bugampahad mandal where they interacted with the flood affected local dwellers.

Earlier in the day, the CLP leader along with other State Congress leaders visited Subashnagar colony in Bhadrachalam town. Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former Union Minister P Balram Naik and the State Congress Kisan Cell president Anvesh Reddy among others accompanied the CLP leader.

The local residents poured out their woes before the State Congress delegation and narrated their tale of woe due to the recurrent flood menace.

The CLP leader assured them that he would raise their problems on the floor of the Assembly and exert pressure on the government to find a lasting solution to their problems.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Manuguru crossroads near Bhadrachalam on Tuesday evening when the police detained the State Congress leaders while they were on their way to Jayashankar Bhupalpally district to visit the flood affected areas at Kaleshwaram in Mahadevpur mandal and elsewhere in the neighbouring district.

According to sources, vehicular movement on the highway was disrupted for some time when State Congress leaders squatted on the main road in protest against denial of permission to go to Bhupalpally.

The detained Congress leaders were shifted to the nearby police station in Palvancha, when reports last came in.