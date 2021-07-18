Venkaiah Naidu takes up issue of SCB roads closure

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt greeting Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Sunday.

HYDERABAD

18 July 2021 19:24 IST

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday advised Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt to examine the issue of closure of public roads in Secunderabad Cantonment area as it is causing difficulty to thousands of people living in surrounding colonies.

Mr. Naidu referred to the issue when the newly-appointed Minister called on him at Upa Rashtrapati Nivas in New Delhi. He suggested the Minister to look into the closure of public roads in detail and take steps to mitigate the hardship faced by the people.

In this context, Mr. Naidu also mentioned about a recent letter written by the Telangana government to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue. The Minister assured the Vice President to examine the matter and address the concerns of the people, said an official release.

Advertising

Advertising