Vemulaghat slipping into history

SIDDIPET

10 May 2021 10:37 IST

SC colony houses demolished

Slowly and surely, Vemulaghat village is succumbing to the change that is coming along the time line. This village is located in Toguta mandal of Siddipet with a population of about 2,000.

Soon after formation of Telangana, the government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to redesign the proposed irrigation projects under Pranahita Chevella. As a result, the storage capacity of reservoirs has increased and for increasing the reservoirs’ storage capacity, the government went for land acquisition and most of the land were under G.O. 123.

Feeling that they were taken for a ride, the villagers, inspired by the ongoing agitation in those days at the neighbouring Etigaddakishtapur, Vemulaghat villagers commenced their agitation and they were united for a long time.

The village hit the headlines by holding relay fast from June 5, 2017, to July 24, 2019. This village is going to be submerged under Mallannasgar that is coming up in Toguta and Kondapaka mandals with 50 tmcft.

A division took place among the agitators after former minister late Ch. Muthyam Reddy intervened and promised to them a compensation of ₹11.5 lakh per acre. This made the relay fast come to an end. It was alleged that part of that amount was not paid by the government.

Still, there are 15 families yet to surrender their land to the government. About 80 families are fighting court cases regarding compensation and 53 aged women are yet to get compensation. For about 90 families belonging to the SC community, the government had paid compensation for houses.