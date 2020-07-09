Vayupuri receives coveted ISO certificate

A ‘green’ part of the Air Force Officers’ Cooperative Housing Society, popularly known as Vayupuri, in Secunderabad.

HYDERABAD

09 July 2020 00:04 IST

Recognises systematic, sustainable management of environmental responsibilities

Air Force Officers’ Cooperative Housing Society popularly known as Vayupuri in Secunderabad has added another feather to its cap by receiving the coveted ISO 14001:2015 Certificate from the International Standards Organisation (ISO).

This certification recognises organisations which manage their environmental responsibilities in a systematic and sustainable manner. Situated 12 km from Secunderabad railway station and close to the bustling defence establishments, Vayupuri adjoining the more famous Sainikpuri and Defence Colony was the first residential Colony in Telangana to receive ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The latest certification is another big achievement for the colony, according to its President Wing Commander T.J. Reddy (retired). “The ISO certification validates that the society manages its activities through established processes, while supporting working staff in practical ways, hence enhancing the natural environment in the long term,” he said.

The former Indian Air Force officer noted that the certification procedure was conducted by QA Certification Services Pvt Ltd, New Delhi, which is accredited by QACS Ltd Canada to carry out the certification. D. Srinivasa Rao, Lead Auditor ISO from Hyderabad-based Academy for Skills Development & Consultation (ASDAC), handed the ISO certificate to the Wing Commander Reddy and the Vice President, Wing Commander S. Balakrishnan (retired).

Mr Srinivasa Rao said their organisation audits and certifies institutions based on conformance to standards, competencies of their work force, and adherence to quality and process. ISO 14001:2015 certification establishes an Environment Management System (EMS), based on sound environment management principles with a strong focus on measuring and reducing impact, based on the process approach and continuous improvement. Mr Srinivasa Rao added that the current certification by ISO provides the society a customised framework with which to monitor and minimise the environmental impact of all its activities and services.

Wing Commander Reddy said Vayupuri had other achievements to as it received the Swachh Colony award as first among the best colonies in GHMC North Zone (now Secunderabad Zone), the Water Conservation Award for promotion of rainwater conservation/ rainwater harvesting structures from Jalamandali, and a National Certificate of Excellence Award in recognition of services towards the Swachh Bharat initiative from the Government of India. .