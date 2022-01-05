VAPT lab opened at Union Bank’s Cyber Security CoE

HYDERABAD

Security testing, launch of new products to get momentum with the facility

Union Bank of India has set up an automated VAPT (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) lab at its Cyber Security Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad and launched a cyber security awareness kit.

“With the establishment of the lab, the bank can complete security testing of any new product quickly and roll-out can be possible very fast,” MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai told the inauguration of the facility and unveiling of the kit.

The CoE has been established to strengthen cyber security initiatives, including through awareness training and workshops for employees, vendors and customers, the bank said in a release.

Joint Secretary to the National Security Council Secretariat Narendra Nath G., Director-CDAC Hyderabad P.R.Lakshmi Eswari and the bank’s executive directors Gopal Singh Gusain, Nitesh Ranjan and Rajneesh Karnatak and Chief Information Security Officer K.M. Reddy participated in the function.

The objective behind bringing out the kit is to create cyber security awareness among the staff, customers and other stakeholders. The kit includes a multi-lingual pocket book and cyber security awareness calendar for 2022 among other things. The bank in collaboration with CDAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) has also launched an e-Book ‘Union Shield on cyber security awareness in six languages.