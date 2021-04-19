Vaccine doses arrive, but are far from enough

HYDERABAD

After a day’s delay, Telangana received 2.7 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday night. However, sources said it is not sufficient to meet the demand. “We are getting vaccines on day to day basis. The 2.7 lakh doses do not match the requirement,” a source said.

The immunisation programme was not held on Sunday due to unavailability of doses. Officials said the drive was resumed on Monday with whatever jabs were available. Many people complained that their second dose appointment was postponed yet again.

After the Centre announced its decision to open up vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age from May 1, people are wondering if there were sufficient doses to inoculate such a large population.

