UV disinfectant machine launched

Hyderabad

03 July 2020 08:19 IST

It can also take pictures and videos

An ultra violet scanning machine capable of disinfecting objects in 360 degree, measuring the temperature of humans without any touch, and with facial recognition features was launched in the city on Thursday.

Named UVC Scanz Plus, the machine launched by Safelifz, can also take pictures and videos while scanning and transfer the data to a centralised server instantly, said Eurotek Environmental Private Limited managing director Raj Kumar Kurra in a statement here.

The machine can be used in airports, malls, super markets, and apartments for 99.9% protection from viruses as disinfection had gained importance during COVID times.

It also has an internal infrared temperature sensor apart from an alarm system mounted on top for making an alarm if any abnormality is observed in the human temperature. It is totally password protected and it cannot be tampered by any unauthorised person.