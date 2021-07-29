Uttam meets Gadkari for four-laning of roads on NH 167

Congresss MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday.

Hyderabad

29 July 2021 20:47 IST

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) N. Uttam Kumar Reddy met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and urged him for extension of a two-lane road to four-lane road in several places on National Highway 167 from Jadcherla to Kodad.

Mr. Reddy said the Central government has already sanctioned ₹1,100 crores for the NH 167 from |Jadcherla to Kodad through Kalvakurthy, Mallepally, Halia, Nidamanoor, Miryalaguda, Huzurnagar and Chilukur. Out of this ₹222 crores has been sanctioned for Miryalaguda - Neredcherla - Huzurnagar - Chilukr - Kodad road.

The Nalgonda MP urged the Minister to sanction additional works for the four-laning of this particular road instead of the present two lane in the limits of Mukundapuram village, Neredcharla municipality, Appannapeta village, Seetharamapuram village and Chilkuru town. This is important given the heavy traffic on the road and also to reduce burden on the towns and the village stretches where the highway passes through, he said.

Mr. Reddy also requested the Minister to sanction ₹140.80 crore for widening and strengthening of several roads in Kodad, Huzurnagar, Nagarjunasagar, Suryapet, Devarakonda and Miryalguda constituencies in Nalgonda parliamentary segment. He said the Minister responded positively.