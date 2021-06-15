UST to hire 1,000 more for Hyderabad centre

HYDERABAD

15 June 2021 20:13 IST

It had onboarded 500 employees during the pandemic

Digital transformation solutions company — UST — plans to double the headcount at its Hyderabad centre to 2,000 within the next two years.

Announcing that its workforce number here crossed the 1,000-mark, the company said it will be adding 1,000 more associates by end of 2023. UST opened a centre here, spread across 35,000 sq ft and equipped with 400 seats, in 2018 with a team of 250 employees. In 2020, the company recruited more than 500 employees through a virtual onboarding process in view of the pandemic, a release said.

The company will continue to hire “rapidly and also expand the facility once the COVID-19 situation eases and associates can return to the office,” it said.

Over the next 12-18 months, the Hyderabad centre will continue to add people for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare, retail and manufacturing clients. This year, UST plans to hire professionals, including full-stack developers and automation engineers, the release said.

Global head of Delivery Center Operations Sunil Balakrishnan said the Hyderabad centre is a key factor in the company’s global delivery model. Operations and the Centre Head in Hyderabad Harilal Neelakantan thanked the State government for its support and cooperation as well for enabling a harmonious environment for technology development and growth.

Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said: “we are thankful for UST’s contributions to the local communities, generating employment in and around Hyderabad and its commitment to the wider State economy.”