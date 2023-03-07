ADVERTISEMENT

US Consulate General to move into new facility in Nanakramguda on March 20

March 07, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The US Consulate General will officially begin its operations at its new state-of-the-art, $340-million building in Financial District, Nanakramguda on March 20.

In a statement issued to the media, Consulate officials said operations would begin at 8.30 a.m. on March 20 at the new facility. With this move, the Consulate General will stop operating from Paigah Palace facility on March 15. The Consulate will remain closed to the public from 12 p.m. on March 15 to 8.30 a.m. on March 20.

“US citizens who require emergency consular services between now and 8:30 a.m. on March 20 should call +91 040 4033 8300. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on March 20, U.S. citizens who require emergency consular services should call +91 040 6932 8000. U.S. citizens with non-emergency consular questions are encouraged to email HydACS@state.gov,” the statement read.

The Consulate has directed applicants, who have a visa interview scheduled till March 15, to go to Paigah Palace for their interviews. Those who have a visa interview scheduled on or after March 23 have been directed to go to the U.S. Consulate’s new facility.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“All other visas services – including biometrics appointments, “dropbox” appointments (interview waiver), and passport pickup – will continue to take place at the Visa Application Center, located at the Lower Concourse, HITEC City Metro Station, Madhapur,” the statement informed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US