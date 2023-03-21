ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Consulate begins operations from new facility in Nanakramguda

March 21, 2023 04:07 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

The new Consulate has been developed on a 12-acre site, and the $340 million project includes $70 million in local investment

The Hindu Bureau

US Consulate in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad on Monday said it has started operations from its new facility in Nanakramguda.

Consequently, visa applicants who have scheduled interviews ought to go to the new facility for their interviews. It is located in Sy. No. 115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda.

All other visas services, including biometrics appointments, drop box appointments (interview waiver) and passport pickup will continue to take place at the Visa Application Center (VAC), located on the Lower Concourse, Hitec City Metro Station, Madhapur, the Consulate said in a release.

“Today marks a milestone in the US-India strategic partnership. At a cost of $340 million, our new consulate facility in Hyderabad is an investment in the U.S. relationship with India. We look forward to increasing our staff, including visa officers, in order to continue expanding U.S.-India ties in the months and years to come,” said U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson.

The new Consulate has been developed on a 12-acre site and the $340 million project includes $70 million in local investment. Hitherto, the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad was functioning from the historic Paigah Palace.

The U.S. Consulate General represents the United States in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. From higher education, cultural programmes, military cooperation, health and environmental issues to commercial ties, the U.S.-India relationship in the region spans a wide range of issues. In 2022, the Consulate General issued more than 18,000 student visas, while U.S. companies invested billions of dollars in the region’s tech, defence, aerospace and pharmaceutical sectors.

