UoH is placed 10th on ARIIA rankings

Hyderabad

18 August 2020 20:39 IST

The University of Hyderabad has been ranked 10th in the prestigious Institutes of National Importance and central universities category in the Union Education Ministry’s Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020 that were released by Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.

The University of Hyderabad is the only Central University in the list of top 10 Institutes of National Importance and ranked first among the central universities. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, stood in the first place followed by the IITs at Mumbai and Delhi. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore stands in fourth place while the IIT Kharagpur stood fifth.

The ARIIA is an initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to rank major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development” among students and faculties. The University of Hyderabad has made a good beginning in creating the Innovation ecosystem and established Section-8 company Association for Scientific Pursuits for Innovative Research Enterprises (ASPIRE) to support and coordinate the Innovation and Entrepreneurship activities of the university, according to Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH.

Advertising

Advertising

The ASPIRE coordinates the activities of three incubation centres viz. TBI, TIDE and BioNEST in University of Hyderabad which together incubated more than 40 start-ups creating a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the campus. ASPIRE is planning to establish an “Innovation park” in the university which will give a big boost to the innovation ecosystem in the region. The Innovation Park is proposed to be established in tripartite collaboration among the university, industry and government funding bodies.