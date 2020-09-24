UoH entrance exams begin with Covid19 protocols

Hyderabad

24 September 2020 23:26 IST

The entrance examinations for admission to the various courses for the academic year 2020-21 at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) commenced on Thursday.

On the first day, more than 66% students wrote the examinations all over India. In Hyderabad, close to 7,077 students appeared for the examination at the College for Integrated Studies building of the university.

Two COVID infected students also gave the exam in the separate isolated exam hall arranged by the university, taking all precautions laid down. More than 34 differently abled students with disability also wrote the entrance examination on the first day with the help of scribes at the various centres.

A statement from UoH said that this year it received the highest number of 62,853 applications for admission to 2,456 seats in 132 post-graduate and research programmes at the university. Students are taking the entrance examination in 37 centres all over India with three centres in Hyderabad. The exams will conclude on September 26.