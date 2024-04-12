ADVERTISEMENT

University of Hyderabad among world’s best in seven subjects

April 12, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Screenshot of the website https://uohyd.ac.in/

The University of Hyderabad has been named as one of the world’s top universities for the study of seven subjects, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject. The IIT-Hyderabad scored in one subject, while the Indian School of Business (ISB) scored in two subjects. The study released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, names the world’s best universities for the study of 54 academic disciplines.

Last year, the UoH featured in five subjects. The seven subjects are - the Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics & Econometrics, English Language Literature, Linguistics, Performing Arts and Physics & Astronomy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US