University of Hyderabad among world’s best in seven subjects

April 12, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The University of Hyderabad has been named as one of the world’s top universities for the study of seven subjects, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject. The IIT-Hyderabad scored in one subject, while the Indian School of Business (ISB) scored in two subjects. The study released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, names the world’s best universities for the study of 54 academic disciplines.

Last year, the UoH featured in five subjects. The seven subjects are - the Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics & Econometrics, English Language Literature, Linguistics, Performing Arts and Physics & Astronomy.

