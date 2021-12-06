United Xmas festivities on Dec. 18

HYDERABAD

06 December 2021 19:28 IST

The 43rd Greater Hyderabad United Christmas Celebrations with the participation of various groups will be held at YMCA, Secunderabad, on December 18.

Ministers Koppula Eshwar and T. Srinivas Yadav along with former parliamentarian B. Vinod Kumar will be part of the programme.

As part of the inter-denominational joining for the celebration, Catholic Church, CSI, Methodist Church, Indian Orthodox, Seventh day Adventist, Lutheran, Baptist, Syro-Malabar Catholic, Mennonite, Salvation Army and Prayer Power, would be present. Celebrations will include choir performances by various churches, nativity presentation, Bible quizzes and singing contest.

