Union Minister to inaugurate Global summit on museums on February 15

February 14, 2022 14:35 IST

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeast States Development G. Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the two-day ‘Global Summit’ on ‘Reimagining Museums in India’ on Tuesday.

Over 25 museologists and museum professionals from across the world will delve into reimagined priorities and practices for museums towards creating a blueprint for development of new museums, nurture a renewal framework, and reinvigorate existing museums.

Participants from Australia, France, Italy, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom besides India will be a part of the summit that will be held online and participation is open to the public. Approximately 2,300 people have already registered to attend the event, said an official release on Monday.

The online summit will encompass four broad themes: Architecture and functional needs; management; collections (including curation & conservation practices); and, education and audience engagement. “We are proud to renew our focus and dedication to preserving, protecting, and perpetuating our heritage. India’s 1000+ museums are instrumental in not just showcasing and preserving this cultural heritage, but also educating future generations,” said Mr. Kishan Reddy, in his message.

There has been a renewed focus to construct new museums with engaging exhibits and content, leveraging modern technologies such as digital, augmented reality and virtual reality plus upgrading the existing ones in the last seven years, he claimed.

The summit is being organized under the aegis of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the flagship program to mark 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Those wishing to participate can sign up at: https://www.reimaginingmuseumsinindia.com/, added the release.