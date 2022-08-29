Unemployed person attempts self-immolation

ADVERTISEMENT

An unemployed person created a flutter by allegedly attempting self-immolation near the venue of the public meeting addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Peddakalwala near Peddapalli town on Monday.

Sources said P. Ramesh, a native of Illandakunta in Karimnagar district, allegedly doused himself with kerosene and tried to immolate self on the sprawling public meeting grounds.

Someone in the crowd timely intervened and foiled his attempt. Ramesh, a B. Ed degree holder, was under severe financial stress ever since his father died of a kidney ailment recently.

He reportedly tried to get financial assistance under the CM’s relief fund, but in vain, sources added.

He was upset over not being able to secure a permanent teacher job. Police officials concerned could not be contacted for comment.

