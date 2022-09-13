Unable to bear pressure, IIT-H student had ended life: police

IIT Hyderabad campus. File | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

The M. Tech second year student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, Rahul Bingumalla, killed himself as he was unable to bear pressure, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on August 31. Doubts were expressed over the death as the body was found tied to a cot in a decomposed state. Police had sent his laptop to a forensic lab to open it for more details.

Speaking to reporters in Sangareddy district on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police M. Ramana Kumar said that the IIT-H student’s note was retrieved from his laptop.

“In his note, he pointed out that the submission of thesis in the M. Tech level was piling up pressure on him. He was also worried about placement and his future employment. Also, online classes during COVID had an adverse impact on him and he lost all his confidence,” the SP said.

