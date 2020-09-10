UGC revised pay scale extended to govt .doctors

HYDERABAD

10 September 2020 07:24 IST

Telangana government issued orders on Wednesday extending the UGC Revised Pay Scale 2016 to the eligible teaching faculty of all government medical and dental colleges in the State on par with the teaching staff in universities and colleges, with effect from January 1, 2016.

Payable in Oct.

“Salaries in the revised UGC Pay Scales of 2016 will be paid in cash from the month of September 2020, payable in October 2020. Orders as regards payment of the arrears of salary in the UGC Revised Pay Scales, 2016, from January 2016 to August 2020, would be issued separately,” read the Government Order issued on Wednesday.

Concern of doctors

Doctors working in the State government hospital are concerned that there would be long gap in issuing orders regarding the arrears.

