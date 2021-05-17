Two women employees succumb to COVID-19

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

17 May 2021 23:17 IST

Two women employees including a 35-year-old pregnant woman succumbed to COVID-19 one in Kothagudem and another in Palvancha in the district in the last 24 hours.

U Jayasudha, 35, a class IV employee of the Collectorate, who was seven months pregnant, died of COVID-19 during the course of treatment at the district headquarters hospital in Kothagudem late on Sunday night.

She had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 7.

During home isolation, she reportedly developed breathing problems four days ago.

She was admitted to the government hospital on May 13 with the complaint of shortness of breath.

Her condition deteriorated on Sunday evening and she lost her battle to the dreaded coronavirus infection a few hours later.

She is survived by her husband and a daughter.

In another incident, Madhavi, School Assistant, Zilla Parishad High School for girls, Palvancha, reportedly died of COVID-19 in the early hours of Monday, according to sources in the school education department.