Two test COVID-positive at OU girls’ hostel

Hyderabad

19 March 2021 19:39 IST

COVID-19 scare visited the Osmania University girls’ hostel after two students tested positive in the tests conducted by the varsity.

They were sent to the King Koti hospital for isolation and the hostel was sanitised. The university administration also decided to test all other inmates of the girls’ hostel. The hostels were opened in the third week of February after the government decided to resume academic activity from February.

Osmania University registrar Ch. Gopal Reddy said third and fourth semester students returned to campus to appear for the semester examinations, as did those pursuing Ph.D courses in the university. After the two students tested positive, the varsity decided to test all the 950-odd inmates presently staying in the hostels. Colleges and hostels are closed for first year students as online classes are being conducted for them to ensure that class resumption is done in phases.

The boys’ hostels were also opened recently and tests were conducted there too, but no cases were detected, he added.