Two senior police officers from TS awarded President’s Police Medal

Hyderabad

25 January 2021 20:19 IST

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT), Hyderabad, Shikha Goel and Inspector General of Police and in-charge DIG (Nizamabad range) N Shiva Shankar Reddy were two senior police officers from Telangana chosen for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day.

A 1994-batch IPS officer Ms. Goel had served in Jammu and Kashmir, erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and now in Telangana in different capacities, including IG CID, Inspector General, CISF NS headquarters, Additional Director, ACB, Andhra Pradesh, DCP (North Zone) Hyderabad, and Superintendent of Police, Medak. She was Additional SP (Crime and Railways) and Assistant SP in J&K during the initial days of her career.

Earlier, she has been conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service and Indian Police Medal. Ms. Goel played a key role in safety of women and children in the city and recently in the management of migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr. Reddy, a 1990-batch DSP, worked in both communal and faction-sensitive areas in erstwhile AP. He worked as SP Karimnagar and East Godavari districts, Joint Director ACB, and DIG Intelligence. Inspector General of Police (Counter intelligence) Rajesh Kumar, was among 12 police personnel from the State who were named for the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Other officers are Sharfuddin Siddiqui Mohammed, commandant TSSP battalions; Kandukuri Narsing Rao, DSP Nirmal; Suryanarayana Somagani, DSP, ACB; Govardhan Thanneru, ACP, Hyderabad; Ramesh Gunja, Deputy Assault Commander (Greyhounds); M Uddav, constable TSSP Mancherial; Brungi Goverdhan, SI Intelligence wing; Karunakar Reddy Kothapally, ASI CCS Rachakonda; Mohan Raju Batturaju, AR SI TSSP Mancherial; Mohan Reddy Devulapally and Mohammed Nayeemuddin, both constables in Intelligence wing.