Two killed in separate road accidents

Hyderabad

14 August 2021 00:40 IST

TSRTC bus involved in accident

A man and a woman were killed in separate road accidents in the city here on Friday.

At Karkhana, a woman, who was riding a pillion on a bike, died after a State-run RTC bus hit the bike near Anubhav Garden. The victim, Ramanamma from Venkatapuram in Alwal, along with her neighbour, Srinu, went to Jubilee Bus Station to pick up her daughter and grandchildren. All five were returning home on the same bike.

When they reached Anubhav Garden around 9.40 a.m., a TSRTC bus of Vemulawada depot hit the bike from behind, as a result, Srinu lost control and all the five fell off on the road. Ramanamma died after came under the rear wheels of the bus, while the other four escaped with minor injuries. The victim’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. A case was registered and a probe is on.

Meanwhile, at Keesara, a 45-year-old driver died after he was run over by a lorry on the Nehru Outer Ring Road.

The accident took place around 10.45 a.m. when the victim, Panasa Ramulu, from Sitharam Nagar Colony, Bairamalguda of L.B. Nagar, was going to Gajwel in Siddipet district from Nagole via ORR in his Bolero Max Truck loaded with coir. When he reached near exit No.8 of ORR., his vehicle’s rear left tyre got flat, and as he had no jack, Ramulu stopped another vehicle to lend him the jack to change the wheel.

While he was busy changing the wheel, a speeding lorry coming from Ghatkesar hit Ramulu’s vehicle from the backside, as a result which he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.